US Stamps
Songbirds in Snow stamps: When and where they’ll be issued
By Michael Baadke
Four new Songbirds in Snow forever stamps will be issued Aug. 4 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow, the annual summer stamp show and exhibition taking place in Portland, Ore.
The stamps will be issued with an 1 p.m. first-day ceremony in room C123-124 of the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to the APS.
The four birds featured on the stamps are the golden-crowned kinglet, the cedar waxwing, the northern cardinal and the red-breasted nuthatch. The designs are created from acrylic-on-canvas board paintings by Robert Giusti, who also painted the designs of the 10 Songbirds stamps issued April 5, 2014 (Scott 4882-4891).
It is expected that the Songbirds in Snow stamps will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the United States Postal Service identifies as a booklet.
The APS Stampshow is taking place at the Convention Center Aug. 4-7. Admission to the first-day ceremony and the stamp show is free. Additional information about the show is available on the APS website.
