Southeastern Stamp Expo Jan. 25-27 in Georgia

Jan 6, 2019, 10 PM

By Linn's Staff

The Southeastern Stamp Expo, which takes place outside Atlanta, is hosting a dedication ceremony Jan. 25 for the United States First Responders forever stamp. The show will also celebrate two anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing and the 100th birth anniversary of baseball player Jackie Robinson.

The show will take place Jan. 25-27 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Admission for the weekend is $5 per person or couple. Children under age 18 attend free. Admission includes one raffle ticket for a Sunday drawing that features the U.S. 1847 5¢ Benjamin Franklin stamp (Scott 1) on cover. Additional tickets can be purchased at the show on request.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Youth collectors can visit the Stamp Explorers booth and receive free stamps. Members of the public who want to obtain appraisals may do so on any show day in the Hunnicutt Ballroom Lobby.

Friday sessions will discuss first-day cover design, topical exhibit development and notable 2017 cachets from the American First Day Cover Society.

A Boy Scouts stamp collecting merit badge workshop will be offered on Saturday. Pre-registration is required.

Also on Saturday, American Philatelic Society chief membership officer Ken Martin will host a seminar for the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, and there will be sessions on ship-related mail, postcards and astrophilately. Chris Calle will present the program "Apollo to the Moon: The Stamp Designs and Artwork of Paul and Chris Calle."

Sunday attendees can attend a talk sponsored by the Committee on Accreditation of National Exhibitions and Judges, and the general meeting of the Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs.

The show features a 33-dealer bourse. Prior to entering the bourse, attendees must fill out a registration form.

Southeastern Stamp Expo is an APS World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.

The Southeastern Stamp Expo exhibition will be judged by an APS-accredited jury chaired by Jay Stotts.

An awards banquet is scheduled for Saturday night at the show hotel. Cost is $55 a person, and the deadline to secure a ticket is Jan. 23. Queries may be sent by email to

sestampexpo@gmail.com.

The show, organized by a federation of 14 stamp clubs in the southeastern United States, also will host the Georgia Postal History Society, and regional meetings of the British North America Philatelic Society and the Ebony Society for Philatelic Events and Reflections.

For more information on the show, visit www.sefsc.org.

