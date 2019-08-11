Southeastern Stamp Expo to host reception Feb. 1 for women leaders in philately

Dec 19, 2019, 8 AM

Titled “Women Leaders in Philately Meet ‘n’ Greet,” the session will take place at the Southeastern Stamp Expo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

By Linn’s Staff

The Southeastern Stamp Expo will host a reception for women leaders in philately Feb. 1, during the show’s Jan. 31-Feb. 2 run at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Titled “Women Leaders in Philately Meet ‘n’ Greet,” the session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

Those wishing to attend the session are asked to register online at www.sefsc.org/women-in-philately.

The event will provide an opportunity for Atlanta-area collectors and show attendees to meet several women leaders in the stamp hobby. The impetus for the event is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution that gave women the right to vote.

Six women who have leadership roles in the hobby will participate in the session.

Nancy Clark is an American Philatelic Society Luff award winner for service to the hobby; the first recipient of the Southeast Federation of Stamp Club’s Rowland Hill award; and president of the Boston 2026 World Expo, the 12th international philatelic exhibition that will take place May 23-30, 2026. Clark is also a renowned philatelic exhibitor, an APS chief philatelic judge and an International Federation of Philately (FIP) accredited judge.

Kathryn Johnson is an APS Luff award winner for outstanding service to the APS, a prolific exhibitor, an accredited APS chief philatelic judge and an FIP accredited judge. She also is a past treasurer of the APS and is serving as the chief judge at the 2020 Southeastern Stamp Expo.

Warachal Faison is president of the Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections, a philatelic society whose members study stamps celebrating African-American achievements and the African diaspora. Faison has served as the social media director for ESPER for several years.

Elizabeth Hisey is an accredited APS chief philatelic judge and chair of the Committee for the Accreditation of National Exhibitions and Judging, the APS committee that manages the rules for World Series of Philately shows and accredits and develops philatelic judges.

Dawn Hamman is a celebrated thematic exhibitor and president of the American Topical Association. She is a recipient of the Nicholas G. Carter volunteer recognition award for national service to the hobby.

Jennifer Miller is the executive director of the ATA. A former teacher, she has held many leadership positions in customer service before accepting her current position with the ATA.

The Southeastern Stamp Expo is the official show of the Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs.

Southeastern Stamp Expo is an APS World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.



For more information, visit the Southeastern Stamp Expo website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter