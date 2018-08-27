World Stamps
Taiwan souvenir sheet remembers documentary filmmaker
New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty
A souvenir sheet from Taiwan remembers documentary filmmaker, photographer and environmentalist Chi Po-lin (1964-2017), who died in a helicopter crash while shooting a sequel to the 2013 documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above.
Issued June 8, the souvenir sheet is called Taiwan from the Air.
It includes four se-tenant stamps depicting aerial photographs by Chi: Cattle on Mount Dajian, Hengchun, Pingtung County (NT$8), A Choir on Mount Jade, Nantou County (NT$9), The Setting Sun over Fish-farms, Yongan, Kaohsiung City (NT$13), and Giant Footprints in Paddy Fields at Yuli, Hualien Country (NT$15).
Arteck Creative Consultants designed the souvenir sheet. France’s La Poste printed it by offset.
