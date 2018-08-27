Taiwan souvenir sheet remembers documentary filmmaker

Apr 27, 2021, 12 PM

The Taiwan from the Air souvenir sheet of four depicts aerial photographs taken by Chi Po-lin. Chi was killed in a helicopter crash June 10, 2017, while filming a sequel to his documentary film Beyond Beauty: Taiwan From Above.

New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty

A souvenir sheet from Taiwan remembers documentary filmmaker, photographer and environmentalist Chi Po-lin (1964-2017), who died in a helicopter crash while shooting a sequel to the 2013 documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above.

Issued June 8, the souvenir sheet is called Taiwan from the Air.

It includes four se-tenant stamps depicting aerial photographs by Chi: Cattle on Mount Dajian, Hengchun, Pingtung County (NT$8), A Choir on Mount Jade, Nantou County (NT$9), The Setting Sun over Fish-farms, Yongan, Kaohsiung City (NT$13), and Giant Footprints in Paddy Fields at Yuli, Hualien Country (NT$15).

Arteck Creative Consultants designed the souvenir sheet. France’s La Poste printed it by offset.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter