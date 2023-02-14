Space Foundation to honor USPS for space-themed stamps

Feb 20, 2023, 12 PM

On April 17, the Space Foundation will present its Douglas S. Morrow public outreach award to the United States Postal Service for the many space-related stamps it has issued. The most recent U.S. space stamp honors the James Webb Space Telescope.

By Linn’s Staff

The Space Foundation has announced that it will recognize the United States Postal Service for 75 years of issuing stamps related to space.

In a Feb. 1 press release, the Space Foundation said the USPS is the 2023 recipient of its Douglas S. Morrow public outreach award.

The award will be presented April 17 during the opening ceremonies of the foundation’s Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo.

According to the Space Foundation, the Morrow award is presented annually “to an individual or organization who has made significant contributions to the public awareness of space programs.”

Morrow (1913-94) was an Academy Award-winning writer and producer, and an avid space enthusiast.

Tom Zelibor, CEO of the Space Foundation, highlighted the Postal Service’s efforts to promote space.

“For over 60 years, USPS has celebrated achievements in space exploration, astronomy, space and Earth science, as well as those who pioneered many of these groundbreaking accomplishments,” he said in the Feb. 1 announcement.

“Through the color, creativity and character of space-inspired stamps, USPS has long been established as a storyteller through their visionary work, and its contributions should be celebrated,” Zelibor said.

The Space Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to support what it calls the global space ecosystem.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter