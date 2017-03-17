Why this Spanish Morocco Justice set is a hot one

Apr 30, 2021, 5 AM

The set of 1920 Spanish Morocco Justice revenues perforated across the middle with the halves overprinted and surcharged for postage (Scott 69-74) is undervalued and hard to find.

Stamp Market Tips — by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Spanish colonial issues have never been as popular with collectors in the United States as those of British and French colonies.

However, they do have a following among classic stamp collectors. Many of the early issues are quite scarce and often undervalued.

Spain acquired Spanish Morocco in 1859. In 1956, Spanish Morocco joined with French Morocco and Tangier to become the Kingdom of Morocco. Spain retains two exclaves on the coastline of Morocco, Cueta and Melilla, both of which are claimed by Morocco.

In 1920, due to a shortage of postage stamps, Spanish Morocco Justice revenue stamps were perforated across the middle, with the upper and lower halves overprinted and surcharged for use as postage stamps (Scott 69-74).

The 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 lists and values them as pairs. There is little or no collector interest in separated halves, except on cover.

The Scott Classic Specialized catalog values the set in unused hinged condition at just $29.10 and in mint never-hinged condition at $55. Good luck finding the set at those prices.

Don’t worry too much about centering, because almost all of the stamps are off center. Any example with the design clear of the perforations is acceptable.

Try to find undamaged examples without toning or tropicalization and without straight edges.