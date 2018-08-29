US Stamps
Sparkling Holidays souvenir sheet: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Canada’s new intaglio $4 sheep: Inside Linn’s: In this issue, you'll also find part 2 of our Roman States stamp series, and how to collect King George V Seahorses.
4. U.S. First Responders stamp honors those who serve: Details and background on the new Honoring First Responders forever stamp, and a look back at previous stamp tributes to those men and women.
3. Spink USA auction includes two rare Victoria issues: Two top items from the Sept. 12-13 Philatelic Collector’s series auction are black Queen Victoria stamps of Great Britain and Canada.
2. Thomas the Tank Engine chugs onto new UNPA issue: The United Nations Postal Administration is issuing a pane of 10 stamps and labels Sept. 12 to bring attention to the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals initiative.
1. Souvenir sheet added to Oct. 11 Sparkling Holidays set: The United States Postal Service will issue a single-stamp souvenir sheet for Christmas using an advertising illustration by Haddon Sundblom.
