Special finish used on new Luxembourg Christmas stamps

Dec 17, 2018, 9 AM

Luxembourg’s 0.95+0.10 self-adhesive Christmas semipostal is shown attached to the backing paper.

Luxembourg’s Christmas semipostals were printed on transparent foil and include hidden images in the design. The 0.70+0.05 stamp is shown removed from its backing paper.

By Denise McCarty

Post Luxembourg chose a special finish for its two Christmas stamps issued Dec. 4.

Post Luxembourg said: “In a world first, the designs are printed on transparent foil and are self-adhesive. When you stick them onto the envelope, the material of the envelope shows through in the background.

Cartor printed the stamps in panes of 12 by offset lithography “on self-adhesive tracing paper.”

The designs are described as showing “Mr. Winter Joy” and “Mrs. Ice Crystal.”

Luxembourg Post added, “Wintry details from nature, Christmas delicacies or decorations, every time you look you discover a new detail carefully selected and designed by the illustrator, Celine Mazzilli.”

For example, the design of the 0.70+0.05 semipostal includes a snowman, pine cones, antlers, bows, berries and gingerbread cookies. Poinsettias, icicles and stars are among the items shown on the 0.95+0.10 stamp.

