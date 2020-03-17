Spellman Museum hosting Swiss symposium July 23-24

Jul 2, 2020, 2 PM

This year’s symposium is on the subject of Swiss postal history, presented in association with the American Helvetia Philatelic Society.

The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History at Regis College in Weston, Mass., will host its annual postal history symposium July 23-24.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s symposium will be presented using the Zoom video conferencing platform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time both days.

Yamil H. Kouri will offer opening remarks at the beginning of each session.

Michael Peter of Wildwood, Mo., will follow on Thursday with “Early Registered Mail from Switzerland.”

At 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Linn's columnist Richard T. Hall of Ashville, N.C., will present “Postcards and Briefli — the Other Pro Juventute Collectibles.”

The symposium will resume Friday at 7 p.m. Greg Galletti of Mount Airy, Md., will present “The League of Nations at 100.”

Bruce Marsden of New Hope, Pa., will follow at 8:15 Friday with “Campione D’Italia, a Geographic Anomaly.”

The program is free, but preregistration is necessary to obtain the link to the Zoom platform.

To register, or for information, email the museum, call 617-784-5838, or visit the museum’s website.

Additional information about Swiss philately is available on American Helvetia Philatelic Society’s website.

