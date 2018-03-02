May 3, 2021, 7 PM

Spink London sold one of eight known unused examples of the 1921 Straits Settlements $500 King George V stamp in an April auction.

By Tim Hodge

Spink London held a general philatelic auction April 18. The key item of the sale was a never-hinged corner margin example of the 1921 Straits Settlements $500 orange and dull violet King George V stamp (Scott 204). This stamp was almost certainly used only for revenue purposes.

Only eight unused examples are in private hands, and this is the only example with a plate number. The new owner obtained it for the equivalent of $134,400, including a 20 percent buyer’s premium.

