Auctions
Spink sells 1921 Straits Settlements $500 King George V stamp
By Tim Hodge
Spink London held a general philatelic auction April 18. The key item of the sale was a never-hinged corner margin example of the 1921 Straits Settlements $500 orange and dull violet King George V stamp (Scott 204). This stamp was almost certainly used only for revenue purposes.
Only eight unused examples are in private hands, and this is the only example with a plate number. The new owner obtained it for the equivalent of $134,400, including a 20 percent buyer’s premium.
