Auctions
Spink auction sets Dowager issue record
By Michael Baadke
Spink reports that its Jan. 18 auction of the Lam Man Yin collection realized close to $4 million ($31,184,880 in Hong Kong dollars).
The top-selling single item in the collection was an unused 1897 10¢-on-9-candareen dark green Dragons and Shou stamp with the 10¢ surcharge inverted, from China’s Empress Dowager issue.
According to Spink, only three examples of the surcharge invert have been verified, and the stamp sold in the auction is the only unused example.
It sold for HK$7.32 million, or approximately US$933,300 (including the 20 percent buyer’s premium Spink adds to the hammer price of each lot).
Spink reports that sale of the stamp set a world record for a Dowager stamp. The stamp was pictured on the front page of the Jan. 14 Linn’s Stamp News, along with details of the Jan. 18-20 Spink auction series.
Additional information about Spink auctions is available from www.spink.com, or contact Spink China, 4/F Hua Fu Commercial Building, 111 Queen’s Road West, Hong Kong.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction