Spink auction sets Dowager issue record

The Jan. 18 Spink sale of China’s rare unused 1897 10¢-on-9-candareen dark green stamp with the small figures surcharge inverted set a new record for a Dowager issue, according to the Hong Kong auction firm.

By Michael Baadke

Spink reports that its Jan. 18 auction of the Lam Man Yin collection realized close to $4 million ($31,184,880 in Hong Kong dollars).

The top-selling single item in the collection was an unused 1897 10¢-on-9-candareen dark green Dragons and Shou stamp with the 10¢ surcharge inverted, from China’s Empress Dowager issue.

According to Spink, only three examples of the surcharge invert have been verified, and the stamp sold in the auction is the only unused example.

It sold for HK$7.32 million, or approximately US$933,300 (including the 20 percent buyer’s premium Spink adds to the hammer price of each lot).

Spink reports that sale of the stamp set a world record for a Dowager stamp. The stamp was pictured on the front page of the Jan. 14 Linn’s Stamp News, along with details of the Jan. 18-20 Spink auction series.

Additional information about Spink auctions is available from www.spink.com, or contact Spink China, 4/F Hua Fu Commercial Building, 111 Queen’s Road West, Hong Kong.

