Spink June 2-3 auctions offer Tyrian Plum color trial

This example of the 2-penny Tyrian Plum, an unissued King Edward VII stamp from 1910, will be offered in an upcoming Spink London auction.

By Michael Baadke

A color trial in red-purple of the rare unissued British stamp known as the Tyrian Plum will be offered for bidding in the June 2-3 auctions by Spink London.

The 2-penny King Edward VII stamp in reddish purple was prepared for use in 1910 but never issued.

For the color trial, the Stanley Gibbons catalogs assign a value of £25,000 (a little more than $35,400 in mid-May). Spink notes that “only a handful exist in private hands.”

The color trial is offered with a starting bid of £4,000 (roughly $5,650) and an estimate of £5,000 to £8,000 ($7,090 to $11,350).

On June 2, Spink London will conduct its auction of Great Britain stamps and postal history (including the Beechwood collection). Offered on June 3 is the Cottonwood collection of Rhodesia’s 1910-13 Double Head issue.

For more details visit the Spink London website, or contact Spink London, 67-69 Southampton Row, Bloomsbury, WC1B 4ET, London, England.

