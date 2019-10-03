US Stamps
Spooky Silhouettes, Holiday Wreaths stamps receive Scott numbers
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the four Spooky Silhouettes stamps issued Oct. 11 in Milford, N.H., and the quartet of Holiday Wreaths stamps that debuted Oct. 25 in Freeport, Maine.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2021 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5420 (55c) Spooky Silhouettes – Cat and Raven
5421 (55c) Spooky Silhouettes – Ghosts
5422 (55c) Spooky Silhouettes – Spider and Web
5423 (55c) Spooky Silhouettes – Bats
a. Block of 4, #5420-5423
5424 (55c) Christmas Wreaths – Aspidistra Leaf Wreath
5425 (55c) Christmas Wreaths – Wreath Made of Gilded Pine Cones and Magnolia Pods
5426 (55c) Christmas Wreaths – Wreath Made of Gilded Hydrangea, Eucalyptus, Nandina and Ribbon
5427 (55c) Christmas Wreaths – Wreath Made of Woodland Bush Ivy and Red Winterberry
a. Block of 4, #5424-5427
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5424-5427
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Dec. 16, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
