US Stamps
Spooky Silhouettes stamps will have iridescent effect
By Michael Baadke
When the United States Postal Service issues its Spooky Silhouettes set of four forever stamps in October, the designs will include an iridescent effect added to the spooky subjects.
The nondenominated (55¢) stamps are each framed in black and show Halloween themes.
“This issuance was produced through a special printing process,” the Postal Service said. “Beneath the ink of each image lies a layer of iridescent pigment.”
The Spooky Silhouettes stamps are scheduled to be issued in October, but the exact date and location have not yet been announced. The stamps will be sold in panes of 20.
