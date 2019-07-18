Spooky Silhouettes stamps will have iridescent effect

Sep 10, 2019, 9 AM

The United States Spooky Silhouettes stamps will include an iridescent effect, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The stamps will be issued in October in panes of 20.

By Michael Baadke

When the United States Postal Service issues its Spooky Silhouettes set of four forever stamps in October, the designs will include an iridescent effect added to the spooky subjects.

The nondenominated (55¢) stamps are each framed in black and show Halloween themes.

“This issuance was produced through a special printing process,” the Postal Service said. “Beneath the ink of each image lies a layer of iridescent pigment.”

The Spooky Silhouettes stamps are scheduled to be issued in October, but the exact date and location have not yet been announced. The stamps will be sold in panes of 20.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter