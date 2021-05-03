RPSL celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish stamps

May 3, 2021, 1 AM

Peter J. Wood, Des Quail, Dieter Michelson, and John Sussex (seated) during their displays to the Royal Philatelic Society London on St. Patrick’s Day.

The following is press release from the Royal Philatelic Society London:

St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) proved to be the perfect occasion for members of The Royal Philatelic Society London to enjoy four fine displays on the theme of Ireland.

Des Quail began chronologically by presenting the “pre-stamp” postal history of Ireland, opening his display with a letter sent on 20 August 1591 from Waterford to London. The story was continued by Dieter Michelson showing the development of the Post Office in Ireland from the first dated handstamps to the postal reforms of 1840.

John Sussex outlined the transition from 1900 to 1949 and the birth of the Irish Republic, with the events of 24 April 1916, the day of the Easter Rising, being told through postcards.

Finally Peter J. Wood presented his Irish Stew, a miscellany of visually appealing items, including airmails, railway letter and parcel stamps, and the Irish Hospitals Sweepstake.

Giving the vote of thanks, John Cox thanked all four presenters for their “splendid, thought-provoking, truly excellent displays.”

