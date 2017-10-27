Apr 29, 2021, 7 AM

St. Thomas and Prince was issuing more colorful stamps by 1948, such as this stamp of cola nuts.

By Jay Bigalke

The Dec. 4 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 20. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Nov. 18. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

St. Thomas and Prince Islands stamps

Refresher Course columnist Janet Klug travels via stamps to the St. Thomas and Prince Islands. The islands were claimed by Portugal in the 15th century, which settled convicts there and started sugar plantations.

Spiny anteater on stamp found in mixture

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture of worldwide commemoratives that included an Australia stamp picturing a spiny anteater. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

Canada commemorating disasters

Collecting Canada columnist Fred Baumann explores the subject of commemorating disasters on stamps, specifically relating to recent issues with maritime disasters as the focus.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter