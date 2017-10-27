World Stamps
St. Thomas and Prince Islands stamps: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Dec. 4 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 20. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Nov. 18. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
St. Thomas and Prince Islands stamps
Refresher Course columnist Janet Klug travels via stamps to the St. Thomas and Prince Islands. The islands were claimed by Portugal in the 15th century, which settled convicts there and started sugar plantations.
Spiny anteater on stamp found in mixture
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture of worldwide commemoratives that included an Australia stamp picturing a spiny anteater. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.
Canada commemorating disasters
Collecting Canada columnist Fred Baumann explores the subject of commemorating disasters on stamps, specifically relating to recent issues with maritime disasters as the focus.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction