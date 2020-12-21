US Stamps
St. Augustine postmark for new Priority Mail stamp
By Linn’s Staff
The $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos stamp will be issued in St. Augustine, Fla., where the historic fort, the oldest masonry fortification in the United States, is located.
The U.S. Postal Service revealed the site when it published a color pictorial postmark for the Priority Mail stamp in the Dec. 31, 2020, issue of Postal Bulletin, its fortnightly internal policy publication.
The issue date for the stamp is Jan. 24. Similar to other U.S. Priority Mail stamps issued in recent years, the stamp will be offered in a pane of four.
An announcement of the stamp was published on page 8 of the Jan. 11 Linn’s Stamp News.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsJan 6, 2021, 3 PM
Official reproductions of U.S. first issue stamps in demand
-
World StampsJan 6, 2021, 2 PM
Look for Spanish Elobey, Annobon and Corisco set
-
Postal UpdatesJan 5, 2021, 8 PM
PMG DeJoy calls for ‘new tone’ for U.S. Postal Service
-
Postal UpdatesJan 5, 2021, 3 PM
Postal Service brags on its election role; American Postal Workers Union holiday ads