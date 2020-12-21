US Stamps

St. Augustine postmark for new Priority Mail stamp

Jan 7, 2021, 1 PM
This color postmark shows Castillo de San Marcos, which will appear on a Priority Mail stamp to be issued Jan. 24.

By Linn’s Staff

The $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos stamp will be issued in St. Augustine, Fla., where the historic fort, the oldest masonry fortification in the United States, is located.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed the site when it published a color pictorial postmark for the Priority Mail stamp in the Dec. 31, 2020, issue of Postal Bulletin, its fortnightly internal policy publication.

The issue date for the stamp is Jan. 24. Similar to other U.S. Priority Mail stamps issued in recent years, the stamp will be offered in a pane of four.

An announcement of the stamp was published on page 8 of the Jan. 11 Linn’s Stamp News.

