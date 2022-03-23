St. Louis show cancel dedicated to 140 years of professional baseball in the city

Mar 30, 2022, 8 AM

This anniversary cancellation celebrates 140 years of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, which started out as the St. Louis Brown Stockings in 1882.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The 2022 St. Louis Stamp Expo show cancel commemorates 140 years of professional baseball in the city.

The 1882 St. Louis Brown Stockings season was the first professional baseball season played by the Major League Baseball team known today as the St. Louis Cardinals.

During the team’s inaugural season in the American Association, the Brown Stockings posted a 37-43 record, finishing in fifth place. The team played at the Grand Avenue Grounds (later renamed Sportsman’s Park) in north St. Louis.

During its 140 seasons, St. Louis has made 31 playoff appearances, earned 23 pennants, and won 11 world championships. Team names over the years include Brown Stockings (1882), Browns (1883-98), Perfectos (1899) and Cardinals (1900-present).

The St. Louis Stamp Expo, an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately qualifying show, was held March 25-27.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: CARDINALS Station, Postmaster, 1720 Market St., Room 3031-G, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, March 25.

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter