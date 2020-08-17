St. Louis Stamp Expo March 19-21

Feb 25, 2021, 11 AM

By Charles Snee

The St. Louis Stamp Expo will be held March 19-21 in the main ballroom of the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and covers all three days of the show. Parking is free.

The St. Louis Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately qualifying show. However this year’s show will not have exhibits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It looks like we’re going to have 30 dealers in a socially distanced show in the main ballroom,” said show chairman Fred Boatwright in a Feb. 23 email to Linn’s.

“There will be health security precautions taken, including temperature checks and obligatory mask use. Attendees will have to give us their contact information (just in case). Hand disinfectant will be available to all. Police officers will be enforcing all these security precautions,” Boatwright said.

Even with the restrictions in place for the show, Boatwright struck a positive note. “We believe it’s going to be a very active show and that everyone is going to have a good time,” he said.

The show rate at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel is $99 per night. To make reservations call 314-429-1100 or 800-468-2571. Use group code “slsslsa” to receive the show rate.

For more information about the show, visit the St. Louis Stamp Expo website.

