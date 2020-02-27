St. Louis Stamp Expo March 27-29

Mar 5, 2020, 8 AM

The 2020 St. Louis Stamp Expo exhibition will include more than 35 single-frame and multiframe exhibits.

By Linn’s Staff

The St. Louis Stamp Expo will take place March 27-29 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Youngsters can learn the basics of stamp collecting in the show’s youth room. A Boy Scout stamp collecting merit badge workshop will be conducted Saturday morning.

The show will include more than 50 dealers offering stamps, covers and postal history from the United States and worldwide.

St. Louis Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The exhibit winning the grand award will qualify to participate in the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.

The St. Louis Stamp Expo exhibition will include more than 35 single-frame and multiframe exhibits. The exhibition jury members are Darrell Ertzberger, John Hotchner, Ron Lesher, Matt Kewriga and Mark Banchik.

Show visitors will have the opportunity to attend seminars on stamp-related topics. Among the participating stamp societies are the American Revenue Association and the State Revenue Society.

For additional information, including hotel details and a schedule of events, visit the show’s website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter