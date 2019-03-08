Mar 11, 2019, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The St. Louis Stamp Expo will take place March 29-31 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis, Mo.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The $5 per person admission fee is good for all three days of the show, and the admission ticket includes free parking.

Children under 16 are admitted free. Youngsters can learn the basics of stamp collecting through games and hands-on instructions in the show’s youth room, and leave with a free bag of stamps and supplies.

The show includes 50-plus dealers offering stamps, covers and postal history from the United States and worldwide. Many new dealers have been added to the show this year.

Several Stamp Expo dealers and participating auction houses will be available to provide free appraisals of stamps, covers, postcards, coins and currency.

The United States Postal Service will offer philatelic service and current U.S. stamps from its substation in the lobby until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The show will hold a first-day ceremony Friday at 9:30 a.m. for the nondenominated (35¢) postcard-rate Coral Reefs stamp set of four designs. The ceremony will take place in the Gatwick Room.

The show cachet and cancel, designed by local architect Tom Minor of the Greater Mound City Stamp Club, is available for $3 each, or $8 for a set of three.

First-day postcards are $2 each with a Coral Reefs stamp.

Cachets are available at the expo, or send a check, cash or money order with an addressed stamped envelope to St. Louis Stamp Expo, Box 50256, St. Louis MO 63105.

St. Louis Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The exhibit winning the grand award will qualify to participate in the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2019, Aug. 1-4, at the CHI Health Convention Center, 455 N. 10th St., in Omaha, Neb.

The St. Louis Stamp Expo exhibit jury members are Jim Graue, Pat Walters, Bill Schultz, Stephen Reinhard and Wolfgang Porges.

The exhibition will include more than 30 single-frame and multiframe exhibits, and several noncompetitive exhibits.

Show visitors will have the opportunity to attend seminars on stamp-related topics. Among the participating stamp societies are the Germany Philatelic Society, the American Air Mail Society and the American Philatelic Society.

For additional information, including hotel details and a schedule of events, visit www.stlouisstampexpo.org

