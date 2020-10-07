St. Nick and sleigh on next USPS holiday postage label

Sep 23, 2021, 10 AM

Preliminary artwork for the 2021 holiday computer-vended postage label from the United States Postal Service shows an image from one of the A Visit From St. Nick forever stamps issued Oct. 7.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service will offer an image of St. Nick and his sleigh on its vended postage label for the Christmas holiday season.

Preliminary artwork seen by Linn’s Stamp News shows an image from one of the four A Visit From St. Nick forever stamps issued Oct. 7 in a double-sided pane of 20.

In the artwork for the postage label, the image on the stamp was cropped at both top and bottom.

The postage labels are dispensed at self-service kiosks installed in many post offices across the country. Post offices tend to load the preprinted holiday postage labels at different times.

Postal Service spokeswoman Sara Martin told Linn’s that an exact dispense date for use of the labels in machines nationwide had not been set, but that it would be after the Oct. 7 issuance of the A Visit From St. Nick stamps.

The Postal Service created its first full-color holiday-themed vended postage labels in 2012. With the exception of 2019, they have been issued annually sometime between mid-October and early November.

Collectors interested in obtaining the new vended postage label can look online for a post office location that has a self-service kiosk installed.

Visit the USPS website and under Location Types, click the down arrow and select Self-Service Kiosks from the drop-down menu. Then enter a city and state (or ZIP code), select a distance radius for your search and click on the search button.

The postage labels vended by the kiosks are listed as computer-vended postage stamps in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter