Stamp blogs of the world, solar eclipse postmark arrives: Week’s Most Read

Don Schilling’s Stamp Collecting Roundup blog is more than 12 years old, and is one of hundreds of various blogs and online outlets devoted to all aspects of stamp collecting. We highlighted some of the top philatelic blogs on Linns.com this week, and it

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Can you add to this list of state-related stamp handbooks?: It is no surprise that several collectors and philatelic societies have published compilations of stamps with connections to a given state.

4. Media focuses on North Korea’s anti-American stamps; Fox quotes Scott editor Frankevicz: North Korea’s latest anti-American stamps received wide media attention, with news outlets from CNN to Fox News reporting on them.

3. Eclipse postmarks will be visible long after the total solar eclipse has passed: The total solar eclipse will be visible within a relatively narrow band roughly 70 miles wide that will cross the nation from west to east.

2. Post office counter display magnet shows preliminary design for Hot Rods stamp: The stamps show one Ford “Deuce” in black with orange-red and yellow flames on the sides of the hot rod and the other “Deuce” in red.

1. A look at a few of the hundreds of stamp blogs that can be found on the internet: A blog, short for web log, doesn’t usually provide as much information as a standard website, but can be a source of fascinating details about stamp collecting.

