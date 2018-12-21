US Stamps
Stamp collecting group membership benefits
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
Sometimes the smallest of benefits to being a member of a club or a society mean quite a bit. A couple of weeks ago, I received a large envelope in the mail with a letter and a certificate from the Collectors Club of New York, of which I am a member.
The letter, signed by club president Mark Banchik and development chairman Lawrence Haber, explained that a new member from Europe had asked about his membership certificate.
Banchik and Haber wrote that their first response was “Oh, a membership certificate? Really?”
They continued, “Rather than cast this enquiry aside with a typical New Yorker’s shrug of the shoulders, we set the team to work in the Library and came across an actual membership certificate in the Club’s March 1939 Bulletin.”
As a result, they decided to resume issuing membership certificates and reproduced the original with its ornate engraved design (not printed with intaglio inks).
“We believe that this certificate represents our respect for tradition and the importance our Club places in its support for philately,” they wrote.
I think it was a nice gesture, and I’m certain others in the club agree.
Another local stamp club I’m a member of created a nice magnetic name tag with a Jenny Invert stamp design in addition to the name of the member and the name of the club. Many members wear the tag to meetings, and I appreciate the assistance in remembering names.
What other interesting items have you received from stamp clubs or other groups as a member benefit? I may share some of these in a future column. Send them to me by email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or send a note to my attention, Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction