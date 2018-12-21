Stamp collecting group membership benefits

Jan 2, 2019, 10 AM

The Collectors Club of New York created a modern replica of a 1939 membership certificate for current members of the club.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Sometimes the smallest of benefits to being a member of a club or a society mean quite a bit. A couple of weeks ago, I received a large envelope in the mail with a letter and a certificate from the Collectors Club of New York, of which I am a member.

The letter, signed by club president Mark Banchik and development chairman Lawrence Haber, explained that a new member from Europe had asked about his membership certificate.

Banchik and Haber wrote that their first response was “Oh, a membership certificate? Really?”

They continued, “Rather than cast this enquiry aside with a typical New Yorker’s shrug of the shoulders, we set the team to work in the Library and came across an actual membership certificate in the Club’s March 1939 Bulletin.”

As a result, they decided to resume issuing membership certificates and reproduced the original with its ornate engraved design (not printed with intaglio inks).

“We believe that this certificate represents our respect for tradition and the importance our Club places in its support for philately,” they wrote.

I think it was a nice gesture, and I’m certain others in the club agree.

Another local stamp club I’m a member of created a nice magnetic name tag with a Jenny Invert stamp design in addition to the name of the member and the name of the club. Many members wear the tag to meetings, and I appreciate the assistance in remembering names.

What other interesting items have you received from stamp clubs or other groups as a member benefit? I may share some of these in a future column. Send them to me by email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or send a note to my attention, Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

