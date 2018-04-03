US Stamps
Stamp collecting with Mister Rogers: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Peace Rose ceremony at rose garden: The Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, La., will host the April 21 first-day ceremony for the U.S. Peace Rose forever stamp.
4. President Trump again comments on Amazon-U.S. Postal Service deal: President Donald Trump seems determined to undermine the United States Postal Service’s relationship with one of its biggest customers.
3. Burda sells rarest stamp in Czech philately: Auctioned for the first time in 90 years was the unique 4-koruna Austria Coat of Arms on granite paper with inverted black “POSTA CESKOSLOVENSKA 1919” overprint.
2. Are these stamps true errors or near misses?: A practiced eye aided by a magnifier will often tell you what you need to know — even if the news is not entirely welcome.
1. Bringing stamp collecting to the Mister Rogers neighborhood: The crowd consisted of stamp collectors; a significant number of local residents; stars, cast and crew of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction