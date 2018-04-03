Stamp collecting with Mister Rogers: Week’s Most Read

May 2, 2021, 6 PM

First-grade students watch a video tribute to Fred Rogers at the first-day ceremony March 23 in Pittsburgh. Photograph by Daniel Afzal, U.S. Postal Service.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Peace Rose ceremony at rose garden: The Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, La., will host the April 21 first-day ceremony for the U.S. Peace Rose forever stamp.

4. President Trump again comments on Amazon-U.S. Postal Service deal: President Donald Trump seems determined to undermine the United States Postal Service’s relationship with one of its biggest customers.

3. Burda sells rarest stamp in Czech philately: Auctioned for the first time in 90 years was the unique 4-koruna Austria Coat of Arms on granite paper with inverted black “POSTA CESKOSLOVENSKA 1919” overprint.

2. Are these stamps true errors or near misses?: A practiced eye aided by a magnifier will often tell you what you need to know — even if the news is not entirely welcome.

1. Bringing stamp collecting to the Mister Rogers neighborhood: The crowd consisted of stamp collectors; a significant number of local residents; stars, cast and crew of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

