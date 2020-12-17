Stamp collecting New Year’s resolutions for 2021

Dec 21, 2020, 2 PM

What are your stamp collecting resolutions for 2021? The author hopes to organize his collection of used United States stamps and place stamps such as these into an album.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

As I write this editorial for the first issue of Linn’s for 2021, my thoughts gravitate toward New Year’s resolutions. One of my goals for 2020 was to organize my United States used stamp collection. I think I managed to pull off getting a decade’s worth of stamps on album pages.

With a travel schedule that’s pretty much nonexistent for now and the view out my office window looking white with snow, I probably have a decent opportunity to carve out more time on that project.

I am curious to hear about what other collectors have on the radar for 2021 and what they hope to accomplish.

If in-person stamp shows start taking place again, what will you be looking for? Do you think you will be motivated to spend more money while sitting at a dealer’s booth?

I anticipate that auction houses will continue to push material along at a quick pace in 2021 since results from sales seem to be higher, according to the auction houses that I have spoken to.

Many stamp clubs continue to host online meetings. Do you participate in these or have plans to do so more in 2021?

Is there a new country that you’re hoping to start collecting in 2021?

Share your collecting-related New Year’s resolutions with me via email to jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention at Linn’s, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. We might include some of the responses in a future column or on the Letters to Linn’s page.

