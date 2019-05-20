Stamp Out Cancer auction raises $7,680

Jun 5, 2019, 8 AM

Auction lots from a previous Stamp Out Cancer auction, an annual event organized by the Quad City Stamp Club to benefit the American Cancer Society.

By Steven J. Bahnsen

This year’s Stamp Out Cancer auction in Moline, Ill., was a rousing success. The May 4 auction at Faith Lutheran Church brought in more than $7,680 for the American Cancer Society, surpassing last year’s total by more than $1,000.

The Quad City Stamp Club (American Philatelic Society chapter 249) has sponsored the annual event for 43 years and raised close to $295,000 for the cancer fund.

Individuals from far and wide donate philatelic material to be auctioned. Bidding takes place in person, by mail and online. Out-of-town bidders often do quite well and have their material mailed to them. Approximately 35 people attended this year’s event in person.

Two auctions are conducted at the same time in the church basement. The larger auction consists of United States philatelic material, and the smaller auction offers stamps and related items from the rest of the world.

Stamp club members received the donations and organized them into 275 U.S. lots and 140 foreign lots. They also organized the auction room, called the auction, kept records and received payments from the collectors placing winning bids. A light lunch and refreshments were available.

Bargains are not uncommon at the annual auction. A package of mint U.S. stamps with a face value of $1,000 was auctioned off for just $325 this year, less than a third of what the cost would have been at a post office.

The auction proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society during the Quad City Stamp Club’s June 21 meeting at the church.

Plenty of attractive material has already been donated for the next auction, which is planned for May 16, 2020.

For additional information about the Quad City Stamp Club and how to participate in its annual benefit auction, visit www.qcstampclub.com.

