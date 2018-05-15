Stamp Out Cancer auction raises close to $9,000

Jun 24, 2021, 2 PM

The Quad City Stamp Club’s June 19 Stamp Out Cancer auction generated almost $9,000 for the American Cancer Society. Image courtesy of Steven J. Bahnsen.

By Steven J. Bahnsen

The Quad City Stamp Club’s second-to-last Stamp Out Cancer auction held June 19 was a rousing success. The event raised $8,897 for cancer research.

The auction featured 336 lots of United States stamps and material with an estimated catalog value of $60,000. The sold lots realized 18 percent of catalog value in total.

There were 32 in-person bidders, with all but one winning at least one lot. A total of 14 bidders participated online, with 11 winning 61 lots combined.

The highest-selling lot, a Scott album with strength in back-of-the-book and Confederate States material, realized $260. The contents had an estimated catalog value of $2,000.

The final Stamp Out Cancer auction is scheduled to be held Oct. 9 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline, Ill. The Oct. 9 sale will consist of foreign stamps.

Proceeds from the June 19 auction and the upcoming Oct. 9 sale will be combined and donated to the American Cancer Society, as has been done since 1977.

Previous Stamp Out Cancer auctions have raised almost $300,000 for cancer research.

For more information about the sales, visit the club’s website; send an email to soc@qcstampclub.com; or write to the Quad City Stamp Club, Box 1301, Moline, IL 61266-1301.

