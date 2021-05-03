World Stamps
Stamp pane for U.N. Industrial Development Organization’s anniversary
By Denise McCarty
A new United Nations Postal Administration stamp marks the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.
Founded Nov. 17, 1966, this organization promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization, and environmental sustainability, according to its website www.unido.org.
Known as UNIDO, it became a specialized agency of the United Nations in 1985.
Designed by Eduardo Sinoy of the United Nations in conjunction with the UNIDO Graphics Unit, the stamp features a “50” with the UNIDO emblem inside the “0.”
This 0.80 stamp was issued May 12 in a personalized event pane for use from the U.N. Postal Administration’s post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.
The pane includes 10 stamps and 10 labels. Nine of the labels illustrate the work that the agency does. The other label shows flags of U.N. member states flying in front of the Vienna International Center, where the United Nations Industrial Development Organization has its headquarters.
The printing quantity is 8,500 panes.
An image of a different UNIDO 50th Anniversary pane is pictured in the
UNPA’s Fascination philatelic bulletin No. 118. That version was not issued.
For ordering information, visit the U.N.'s website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.
