Stamp show cancel from Arcadia, Ohio, commemorates Amelia Earhart

May 3, 2021, 2 AM

An airplane propeller is the central design element in a March 11 postmark from Arcadia, Ohio.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

Born July 24, 1897, in Atchison, Kan., Amelia Earhart would become one of America’s great aviation pioneers, and the central figure in an aviation mystery that has remained unsolved for almost 80 years.

She was honored by the United States Post Office Department in 1963 on an 8¢ airmail stamp (Scott C68) that was issued on her birthday, July 24.

The stamp design, based on a black-and-white photograph, shows Earhart standing in front of her Lockheed Electra airplane, the same plane that would disappear without a trace on July 2, 1937.

As the 80th anniversary of Earhart’s disappearance approaches, as well as the 120th anniversary of her birth, a new postmark from Arcadia, Ohio, commemorates the famous aviator.

The March 11 postmark is sponsored by the Findlay Stamp Club and was offered in association with the club’s 64th annual stamp show and exhibition.

To obtain this postmark, address your request to:

EARHART Station, Postmaster, 106 N. Main St., Arcadia, OH 44804-9998, March 11.

The following postmarks are also available:

FLORA AND FAUNA Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, March 3. (Triangle with perforated edges, rotating star from Reno arch sign; inverted triangle with perforated edges, flying bird with envelope in beak.)

STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, March 4. (Triangle with perforated edges, rotating star from Reno arch sign; Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive logo, “25th anniversary, National Association of Letter Carriers.”)

KNOXPEX Station, Postmaster, 1237 E. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37950-9998, March 4. (“Pat Summitt, 1952-2016, Women’s Basketball Legend,” portrait of Summitt, basketball.)

McKINLEY EXHIBITION Station, Postmaster, 165 E. Broad, Wadsworth, OH 44281-9998, March 4. (Two symbolic hiking figures.)

60th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, March 5. (Triangle with perforated edges, rotating star from Reno arch sign; inverted triangle with perforated edges, circle, diamond, hearts.)

McKINLEY EXHIBITION Station, Postmaster, 165 E. Broad, Wadsworth, OH 44281-9998, March 5. (Locomotive emerging from tunnel.)

TAKE A HIKE Station, Postmaster, 201 Main St., Victor, MT 59875-9998, March 7. (Circular datestamp within outline of Montana state map.)

CONVENTION Station, 32819, Postmaster, Box 620045, Orlando, FL 32862-0045, March 9-11. (Eagle on coin design, “American Numismatic Association,” “National Money Show.”)

SCORPION COUNTRY Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9998, March 10. (Two scorpions, “Hesperia High School.”)

DAFFODIL FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 351 W. Washington St., Suite 100, Camden, AR 71701-9998, March 10. (Daffodil.)

ETERNAL FLAME Station, Postmaster, Box 267, Norwalk, CT 06856-0267, March 11. (Flames, “Norpex 2017.”)

SOPEX Station, Postmaster, 431 Common St., Lawrence, MA 01840-9998, March 12. (Text only postmark with circular date marking at right upon six horizontal lines.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

VALENTINE’S DAY Station, Postmaster, 9972 Highway 34, Eros, LA 71238-9998, Feb. 14. (Comic cupid, “Talkin’ About Love.”)

ARIPEX 2017 Station, Postmaster, 135 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201-9998, Feb. 17-18. (Globe, jet silhouette, Arizona state map outline containing state flag design, “Sustainable Tourism for Development.”)

WESTHAMPTON FREE LIBRARY 120 YEARS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, West­hampton, Beach, NY 11978-9998, March 1. (Circle with gull flying over waves, “1897-2017.”)

The following postmark has been granted a 60-day extension:

CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Columbia, SC 29223-9998, Jan. 21. (Large “100” with torch, “Victory Starts Here,” “U.S. Army-Ft. Jackson, 100 Years 1917-2017.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

