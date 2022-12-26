Stamp show in Sarasota, Fla. Jan. 20-22

Jan 2, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Sarasota Philatelic Club will present the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition Jan. 20-22 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail (Highway 41), in Sarasota, Fla.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free, and the $5 admission cost is good for all three days.

The show will include a dealer bourse (sales area) and 200 frames of exhibits. New and youth collectors will have access to a learning center, and the show will offer free appraisals.

The fifth annual articles-only literature competition will be held at the show. The competition is co-sponsored by the American Philatelic Society Writers Unit No. 30, the society of philatelic authors and editors.

Peter Martin will serve as chief judge for the literature exhibits. Other judges include Ed Kroft and Peter Thy.

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 17-19, 2023, in Chicago.

The exhibit judges for the Sarasota show will be headed by John Hotchner and will also include Mark Loomis, Darrell Ertzberger, Ron Cipolla, Colin Fraser, Damian Lage and apprentice Michael Bloom.

The show will host the American Topical Association, British Caribbean Philatelic Study Group, Civil War Philatelic Society, Cuban Philatelic Society, United States Philatelic Classics Society, United States Possessions Philatelic Society, Florida Postal History Society and the Philatelic Society of Puerto Rico.

Numerous presentations will take place throughout the show. Chip Gliedman will present “Stuck on Covers: Labels and Embellishment on Mid 19th century U.S. Covers,” Deane Briggs will speak on “Jacksonville During the Civil War,” Juan Riera will cover “Airmail of the British West Indies,” and Juan Farah will present “Secret Marks of the US Administration Special Design Issues for Cuba (1899-1905).”

Tony Dewey will present “How to Construct a Traditional First Day Cover Exhibit” and will be available to sign copies of the recent book The Connecticut Tercentenary Issue of 1935 at various times throughout the show.

Damian Lage, a thematic judge and exhibitor who has won the highest awards for thematic philately, will give a special presentation during which he will share insights and offer tips for finding good items online.

The Holiday Inn, Sarasota Airport at 8009 15th St. E, Sarasota has a show rate of $169 per night and can be reached at 941-355-9000. The Holiday Inn offers a morning and afternoon shuttle to the show, and the rate includes free parking and a hot breakfast.

For additional information, visit the club’s website or contact the Sarasota Philatelic Club, Box 20625, Bradenton, FL 34204.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter