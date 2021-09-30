Stamp show in Sarasota, Fla., Jan. 21-23

Jan 3, 2022, 10 AM

The Sarasota Philatelic Club will present the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition Jan. 21-23 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail (Highway 41), Sarasota, Fla.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission will be free.

The show will offer a learning center for new and youth collectors. Free appraisals will also be offered.

The show will include a dealer bourse (sales area) and more than 200 frames of exhibits.

The third annual articles-only literature competition will be held at the show. The competition is co-sponsored by the American Philatelic Society Writers Unit No. 30.

The literature judges will include chief judge Peter McCann and Patricia Stilwell Walker, Hal Vogel and apprentice Edwin Kroft.

The show will host the Cuban Philatelic Society, the United States Possessions Philatelic Society and the Canal Zone Study Group.

In addition, the United States Philatelic Classics Society will conduct a board meeting and a general meeting at the show, and the Florida Postal History Society will hold a membership meeting.

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The panel of exhibits judges at the Sarasota show will be headed by Timothy Bartshe and will also include Colin Fraser, Regis Hoffman, Robert Hohertz, Matthew Kewriga and apprentice Daniel Knowles.

The Holiday Inn, Sarasota Airport at 8009 15th Street E, Sarasota has a show rate of $149 per night from Jan. 18-24, and can be reached at 941-355-9000. The Holiday Inn is about 5 minutes from the show venue. The rate includes free parking at a hot breakfast.

For additional information visit the club’s website or contact Sarasota Philatelic Club, Box 20625, Bradenton, FL 34204.

