Stamp societies band together for presentations

Apr 27, 2019, 8 AM

The topics of the Quetzel stamps of Guatemala and Peruvian postage dues will be among those covered in a seminar on the Americas to take place May 23 in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Philatelic Show, which will be held May 24-26 in Denver, Colo.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

A group of related stamp collecting clubs is working together to assemble a day’s line-up of presentations titled “Philately of the Americas.” The talks will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, the day before the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show opens at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave., in Denver, Colo.

The 12 talks will cover several subjects related to the countries of Costa Rica, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and British Guiana. Each talk will last about 45 minutes.

There are tentative plans to record most of the presentations and place them on the Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library’s website and YouTube channel.

The talks are “Military Censorship of Mail in Costa Rica 1948-1955” by Francisco Perez; “The Postal History of Lima Peru” by Henry Marquez; “Challenges of Exhibiting Guatemala: Quetzals, Chavarry and the Papel Sellado” by Michael Bloom;

“Mexico: The Great Postal Fraud of 1870-71 and its Aftermath” by Nick Follansbee, John Kordich and Randall Grace; “First Postage Due Stamps of Peru, 1874-1909” by Chuck Wooster; “British Guiana: A Cornucopia for the Postmark Collector” by Will Mahoney;

“Metaphors and Stamp Design” by Luis Fernando Diaz; “The Dispersal of the Seebeck Postal Stationery” by Michael Schreiber; and “Guatemalan Forgeries Help ISGG Grow” by David Reitsema.

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show visit online at www.rockymountainstampshow.com.

