Who hunts for stamp treasures at their local consignment shops: Week's Most Read

May 1, 2021, 4 AM

Postage stamps, covers, political buttons and other small items were displayed in a case at an antique shop in Orange County, Calif.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. New rules for computer-generated postage rile some: After a year of study, the United States Postal Service has announced what images and subject matter it will allow on computer-generated postage.

4. Miniature snowy owl irruption on recent European stamp issues: A miniature irruption is taking place on postage stamps, with new stamps from Norway, Finland and Poland.

3. U.S. revenue and fee stamps remain as popular as ever: A revenue stamp shows payment of or exemption from payment of a tax. Fee stamps show payment of a fee for a service or privilege.

2. Symbols of good fortune celebrate the Year of the Dog on first 2018 U.S. stamp: Twelve stamps are planned in this series to complete the full zodiac cycle of lunar years observed in many Asian cultures.

1. Who’s been hunting for philatelic treasure in consignment shops and antique stores?: Other items that might be encountered include vintage mailboxes, stamp vending machines, toy mail vehicles and stamp yearbooks.

