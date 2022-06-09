World Stamps
Stamp unveiled for Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier
By David Hartwig
The unveiling of a new Canadian stamp honoring Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier occurred June 15 in Fort Qu’Appelle, Saskatchewan.
This was the third unveiling in a set of three Canadian stamps paying tribute to the lives and legacies of Indigenous leaders
After revealing details on a new Indigenous Leaders stamp series in a June 8 press release, Canada Post unveiled the first two stamps in the series on June 13 and June 14.
Canada Post unveiled the stamp featuring Harry Daniels June 13 in Regina, Saskatchewan, and then unveiled a stamp honoring Jose Kusugak June 14 on the Rankin Inlet in the Nunavut territory.
The first set of three stamps will be issued June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
Day Walker-Pelletier, born in 1954, served as leader of the Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan for nearly 40 years, the most consecutive terms a First Nations chief has served in Canada.
Day Walker-Pelletier became a member of the Order of Canada in 2018. She has worked to preserve the culture, language and traditions of her people, while leading projects related to education, wellness and social reform.
This spring, Day Walker-Pelletier met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss the Roman Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system, which, like Kusugak, she attended.
The set of three Indigenous Leaders stamps will be available from Canada Post and in postal outlets across Canada on the June 21 issue date.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsJun 15, 2022, 1 PM
Issue dates revealed for most of remaining 2022 U.S. stamp issues
-
World StampsJun 15, 2022, 12 PM
1922 British protectorate stamp is scarce and hard to find
-
World StampsJun 15, 2022, 12 PM
Jose Kusugak stamp unveiled as part of Indigenous Leaders set
-
US StampsJun 14, 2022, 6 PM
Engraving returns to the U.S. federal duck stamp