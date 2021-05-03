Penny Red's 175th anniversary celebrated at Stampex

May 3, 2021, 3 AM

An actual post office document used to pick the Penny Red stamp that was issued in 1841 is among the items on hand at Stampex in London as the stamp's 175th anniversary is celebrated.

The following is a slightly edited release from Klempka Communications, media representative of Stampex 2016:

The Penny Red’s 175th anniversary is being celebrated Wednesday at Stampex, the London stamp exhibition that runs from Feb. 17-20.

The Penny Red replaced the Penny Black in 1841 because the latter was taken out of circulation due to the potential of fraudulent reuse. Prior to the Penny Red’s launch the Rainbow Colour Trials was conducted to find the ideal color for the stamp.

The Penny Red was in circulation for around 40 years and the first stamp was launched on Feb. 10. The first were printed on Penny Black plates with the new ink coloring.

Stampex is celebrating through hosting a court of honor for the stamp bringing together collectors and stamp businesses including Edward Klempka and Stanley Gibbons.

Pieces of note will include:

-- Rainbow Colour Trials Sheet

-- Presentation of the first run of the red/black penny red on Mulready

-- 1841 penny red black plate 5 mint block of 18 with selvage (held in private collection)

-- 1841 penny red black plate 10 pre provisional printing block of 16 with selvage (held in a private collection)

-- 1841 penny red black plate 11 block 30 mint condition (held in a private collection)

-- 1841 Actual post office document used to pick the Penny Red Stamp that was issued (held in private collection)

-- The Finest Channel Island Maltese cross on cover in existence

-- The Finest Red Maltese cross on cover in existence

Stampex, sponsored by Stanley Gibbons, is the UK’s largest philatelic show, exhibiting a masterful presentation of collected stamps from stamp dealers and specialists. This spring, the exhibition will be celebrating its Diamond Anniversary. This will be an extra-special event for all stamp collectors and traders, as well as a unique opportunity to learn more about the history of stamps and the hobby itself. The 60th Anniversary show, organised by The Philatelic Traders’ Society, will take place at The Business Design Centre (BDC) in Islington from Feb. 17-20.

Entry is free and all who visit may purchase a show-specific Smiler Sheet and receive a free catalogue and postcard, which make lovely keepsakes and souvenirs and are highly collectable pieces.

Show hours are as follows:

-- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-- Friday, Feb. 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-- Saturday, Feb. 20: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.