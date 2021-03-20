Stampex Sept. 29-Oct. 3 in London

Aug 5, 2021, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The fall 2021 British national stamp exhibition, known as Stampex, will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St., Islington, London, England.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is £10 Wednesday and free Thursday through Saturday.

For those who can’t attend the show in person, a digital pass is available for £5. This pass allows exclusive membership to the online elements of the show, including real-time access to the live Stampex talks.

All government guidelines relating to COVID-19 will be adhered to at the show, and additional safety precautions will be in place.

Attendees will find a bourse (sales area) of more than 70 dealers offering stamps and covers from around the world. More buying opportunities are available online via a digital shopping zone sponsored by Delcampe, an online dealer.

Additional highlights include a series of talks delivered from the Business Design Centre’s auditorium, a collectors’ lounge where members of the Royal Philatelic Society London and the Philatelic Traders’ Society will be on hand to answer questions, and a youth area that will celebrate Postcrossing’s World Postcard Day.

Stampex is organized by the Philatelic Traders’ Society and sponsored by Spink, the London-based philatelic auction firm.

For more information about the show, visit the show’s website or the website of the Philatelic Traders’ Society.

