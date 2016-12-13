Mauritius philatelic treasures in an auction, stamps in a sardine can: Week’s Most Read

Apr 27, 2021, 8 AM

The sale of the 1850 Bombay cover and other famed philatelic items on Dec. 1 by David Feldman was the focus of the week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The eye-catching pieces of U.S. postal stationery that command big prices: Tip of the Week: Most modern postal stationery is collected as entires. However many older items are only readily available as cut squares.

4. Court to hear case of rejected stamp critical of Citizens United ruling: The artist couldn’t get his political stamp design approved, and a federal judge has told the United States Postal Service it must address his complaint.

3. Two Mauritius philatelic treasures each topped $1 million at auction: The long-awaited sale of two of philately’s most prized items took place in Geneva on Dec. 1.

2. Two U.S. stamps set to debut during the first week of 2017: The U.S. Postal Service will continue its Lunar New Year Series with a new stamp on Jan. 5, 2017. A new Love stamp will be issued two days later.

1. Monday Morning Brief | Stamps in a sardine can: Scott catalog new-issues editor Marty Frankevicz discusses the clever packaging for Portugal’s new set of six stamps honoring its fish-canning industry.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter