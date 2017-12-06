On these covers, Santa doesn't just come on Christmas Eve

Apr 29, 2021, 11 PM

The World War II cover (above) reminds us of the sacrifices of our troops.

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

The more things change, the more they remain the same. On Dec. 25, 1943, the first of the two patriotic covers shown with this column was sent from Santa Claus, Ind., to an Army private first class stationed at Fort Custer, Mich.

The cachet, “Our Boys in the Service are doing a lot to give us all a Merry Christmas,” is equally true today, nearly 75 years after this cover was sent. Freedom isn’t free, and many have paid and continue to pay the price.

The cachet on the second World War II patriotic cover has Santa Claus selling war bonds. This message isn’t applicable today; saving bonds are still sold, but are not a primary method of financing military operations.

Still, this cover provides evidence that Santa Claus does not just deliver the goods on Christmas Eve. He also is used as a fundraiser for many causes leading up to Christmas day.