July 6 issue date for Star Quilts coils

Jun 9, 2016, 5 AM

Two nondenominated Star Quilts coil stamps for presorted first-class mail will be issued July 6, according to information revealed by the U.S. Postal Service.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has announced a July 6 issue date for its nondenominated (25¢) Star Quilts coil stamps designated for presorted first-class mail. The issuing city is Washington, D.C.; there will be no first-day ceremony.

The stamps show quilt patterns known as the Lone Star design. The patterns featured were made by Amish quilt makers, according to information provided last December by USPS Director of Stamp Services Mary-Anne Penner.

When the stamps were originally announced, no issue date was provided.

The stamps are being issued in coils of 3,000 and 10,000 self-adhesive stamps.

