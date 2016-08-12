US Stamps
Star Trek ceremony tickets from USPS
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service is making a limited number of tickets available for the Sept. 2 first-day ceremony in New York City for the Star Trek forever stamps. The ceremony begins at noon.
The tickets will also provide free admission to the fan event Star Trek: Mission New York for Sept. 2 only.
Interested collectors should reply at www.usps.com/startrek. Ticket requests are limited to two per individual and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is taking place at the Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., in New York City.
