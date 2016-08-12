US Stamps

Star Trek ceremony tickets from USPS

Apr 28, 2021, 7 PM
The Star Trek set of four forever stamps will be issued Sept. 2 in New York City.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service is making a limited number of tickets available for the Sept. 2 first-day ceremony in New York City for the Star Trek forever stamps. The ceremony begins at noon.

The tickets will also provide free admission to the fan event Star Trek: Mission New York for Sept. 2 only.

Interested collectors should reply at www.usps.com/startrek. Ticket requests are limited to two per individual and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is taking place at the Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., in New York City.

