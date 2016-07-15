New Scott numbers handed out to recent U.S. stamp issues

Oct 4, 2016, 12 PM

The new U.S. Star Trek forever stamps were issued in a set of four on Sept. 2, and are among the latest crop of stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

The latest batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.

For the second straight month, all new Scott numbers issued are for U.S. stamps.

Included in this latest group are the Star Trek forever stamps issued Sept. 2, the Patriotic Spiral forever stamp issued Aug. 19, and the 20 Pets forever stamps issued Aug. 2.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your October batch of new Scott numbers:

United States

5037: 1c Albemarle Pippin Apple coil stamp

5105: (89c) Henry James

5106: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Puppy

5107: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Betta fish

5108: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Iguana

5109: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Hamster

5110: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Goldfish

5111: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Kitten

5112: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Rabbit

5113: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Tortoise

5114: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Guinea pig

5115: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Parrot

5116: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Corn snake

5117: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Mouse

5118: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Hermit crab

5119: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Chinchilla

5120: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Gerbil

5121: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Gecko

5122: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Cat

5123: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Horse

5124: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Parakeets

5125: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Dog

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20, #5106-5125

5126: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Golden-crowned kinglets

5127: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Cedar waxwing

5128: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Northern cardinal

5129: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Red-breasted nuthatches

a. Block of 4, #5126-5129

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5126-5129

5130: (47c) Patriotic Spiral coil stamp

5131: (47c) Patriotic Spiral booklet stamp

a. Convertible booklet pane of 10

5132: (47c) Star Trek – Starship Enterprise and Starfleet insignia

5133: (47c) Star Trek – Crewman in transporter

5134: (47c) Star Trek – Starship Enterprise and planet

5135: (47c) Star Trek – Starship Enterprise, planet and Vulcan hand salute

a. Block or vert. strip of 4, #5132-5135

