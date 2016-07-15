US Stamps
New Scott numbers handed out to recent U.S. stamp issues
The latest batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
For the second straight month, all new Scott numbers issued are for U.S. stamps.
Included in this latest group are the Star Trek forever stamps issued Sept. 2, the Patriotic Spiral forever stamp issued Aug. 19, and the 20 Pets forever stamps issued Aug. 2.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your October batch of new Scott numbers:
United States
5037: 1c Albemarle Pippin Apple coil stamp
5105: (89c) Henry James
5106: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Puppy
5107: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Betta fish
5108: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Iguana
5109: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Hamster
5110: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Goldfish
5111: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Kitten
5112: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Rabbit
5113: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Tortoise
5114: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Guinea pig
5115: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Parrot
5116: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Corn snake
5117: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Mouse
5118: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Hermit crab
5119: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Chinchilla
5120: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Gerbil
5121: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Gecko
5122: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Cat
5123: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Horse
5124: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Parakeets
5125: (47c) Pets booklet stamp – Dog
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20, #5106-5125
5126: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Golden-crowned kinglets
5127: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Cedar waxwing
5128: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Northern cardinal
5129: (47c) Songbirds in Snow booklet stamp – Red-breasted nuthatches
a. Block of 4, #5126-5129
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5126-5129
5130: (47c) Patriotic Spiral coil stamp
5131: (47c) Patriotic Spiral booklet stamp
a. Convertible booklet pane of 10
5132: (47c) Star Trek – Starship Enterprise and Starfleet insignia
5133: (47c) Star Trek – Crewman in transporter
5134: (47c) Star Trek – Starship Enterprise and planet
5135: (47c) Star Trek – Starship Enterprise, planet and Vulcan hand salute
a. Block or vert. strip of 4, #5132-5135
Interested in purchasing Scott catalogs? Visit AmosAdvantage.com.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction