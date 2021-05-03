Jun 5, 2021, 10 AM

Scott catalog numbers have been assigned to the 10 United States nondenominated (55¢) Star Wars Droids stamps issued May 4.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for just one issue: the 10 nondenominated (55¢) Star Wars Droids forever stamps issued May 4 in a decorative pane of 20. Minor-number listings are also provided for the imperforate Star Wars Droids stamps from no-die-cut press sheets.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5573 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – IG-11

a. Imperforate

5574 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – R2-D2

a. Imperforate

5575 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – K-2SO

a. Imperforate

5576 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – D-O

a. Imperforate

5577 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – L3-37

a. Imperforate

5578 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – BB-8

a. Imperforate

5579 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – C-3PO

a. Imperforate

5580 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – Gonk Droid

a. Imperforate

5581 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – 2-1B Droid

a. Imperforate

5582 (55c) Star Wars Movie Droids – Chopper

a. Imperforate

b. Block of 10, #5573-5582

c. Imperforate block of 10, #5573a-5582a

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the June 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter