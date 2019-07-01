State and County Fairs set not part of a new ‘Americana’ series

Jul 13, 2019, 8 PM

The State and County Fairs stamps are not part of a new stamp series, according to information from United States Postal Service representatives.

By Linn’s staff

The United States Postal Service has clarified that the State and County Fairs set of forever stamps is not part of a new commemorative series.

Linn’s report about the new stamps, on page 1 of the July 22 issue, noted that technical details published by the Postal Service listed the stamps as part of an “Americana” series.

USPS spokesman David P. Coleman advised Linn’s shortly after the issue went to press that the stamps are not part of a new Americana series, and that the information that appeared in the USPS Postal Bulletin will be corrected.

The State and County Fairs set of four se-tenant nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps have a July 25 issue date and are being offered in a pane of 20.

