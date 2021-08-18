State attorneys general file complaint against DeJoy

Oct 19, 2021, 11 AM

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's Delivering for America plan is the focus of the complaint.

By Linn’s Staff

A group of 20 state attorneys general has lodged a formal complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year Delivering for America plan for the United States Postal Service.

In a filing with the Postal Regulatory Commission on Oct. 7, the group asked the commission to examine whether the plan complies with federal laws governing the Postal Service.

The filing noted that the PRC has twice questioned aspects of the plan, such as slowing mail deliveries, but has not addressed the plan in its entirety.

“As the Commission has twice now recognized, the plan is ‘significantly broader’ than those [previous] proceedings, and the combined effect of the Plan’s full breadth of changes ‘may ... have a much different impact on postal services than what [has been] presented and evaluated’ in those cases,” the filing said.

The complaint asks the commission to “order the Postal Service to request an advisory opinion on the entire plan.”

It says that would “ensure the Commission’s review of these significant changes” and allow “the broader public the opportunity to comment on them.”

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who led the 19 other attorneys general.

“This plan is being enacted without any meaningful oversight and review, and the Postal Regulatory Commission, states, experts, and the public deserve to have their voices heard,” Shapiro said in a news release.

The attorneys general noted in their complaint that the commission had voiced concerns that the plan was flawed but did not address the overall plan.

The attorneys general charged that the plan is “a transformational change [that] upsets the statutory balance established by the [Postal Regulatory Act], deprives the Postal Service of the Commission’s expert recommendations, risks significant errors in the Postal Service’s decision-making, and ultimately harms all who rely on the Postal Service for timely and efficient mail.”

States involved in the complaint are Pennsylvania, New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Rhode Island and Washington, plus the District of Columbia.

The USPS rejected the efforts of the attorneys general.

“The recent complaint filed by a group of Attorneys General has no legal or factual merit, and the Postal Service intends to move to dismiss it pursuant to the rules of the Postal Regulatory Commission,” the USPS said in a statement.

“The Postal Service has and will continue to follow all statutory and regulatory requirements as we move forward on implementing our strategic plan to restore service excellence and financial sustainability,” the Postal Service said.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter