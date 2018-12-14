US Stamps
Statue of Freedom stamps are moving the mail: Inside Linn's
By Denise McCarty
The Jan. 7 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 24. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Dec. 22. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.
Statue of Freedom stamps are moving the mail
Three Statue of Freedom stamps, $1, $2 and $5, were issued June 27, 2018, but have only recently started to show up on mail more frequently. In this week’s Linn’s, Dollar-sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee shares the stories behind two $2 Statue of Freedom covers.
Winners of philatelic website competition revealed
William F. Sharpe looks at some of the stamp-related websites that won top awards in the American Philatelic Society's 2018 competition for chapters and affiliates.
Kitchen Table Philately: 100 different worldwide stamps
In each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from Philabob (Texas). He began his analysis: "My first order from Philabob was well over a decade ago, and he has always sent good stuff. This time, though, he has more than outdone himself.” Read the full review in this issue.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction