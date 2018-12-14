Statue of Freedom stamps are moving the mail: Inside Linn's

Dec 21, 2018, 8 AM

Hagerty, a publisher of automotive catalogs, used $3.75 postage to mail a copy of its recent price guide for modern collectible cars from Great Falls, Va., to Sidney, Ohio. A $2 Statue of Freedom and a $1 Patriotic Waves dominate the franking, which is ti

By Denise McCarty

The Jan. 7 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 24. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Dec. 22. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Statue of Freedom stamps are moving the mail

Three Statue of Freedom stamps, $1, $2 and $5, were issued June 27, 2018, but have only recently started to show up on mail more frequently. In this week’s Linn’s, Dollar-sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee shares the stories behind two $2 Statue of Freedom covers.

Winners of philatelic website competition revealed

William F. Sharpe looks at some of the stamp-related websites that won top awards in the American Philatelic Society's 2018 competition for chapters and affiliates.

Kitchen Table Philately: 100 different worldwide stamps

In each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from Philabob (Texas). He began his analysis: "My first order from Philabob was well over a decade ago, and he has always sent good stuff. This time, though, he has more than outdone himself.” Read the full review in this issue.

