Strako is new USPS marketing vice president overseeing stamp program

Apr 27, 2021, 11 AM

Jacqueline “Jakki” Krage Strako, the new USPS acting chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president, as of early February.

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

Effective Feb. 3, the United States Postal Service’s stamp program has a new supervisor with the appointment of a new vice president.

Jacqueline “Jakki” Krage Strako was named acting chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president by Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan.

Strako, who has been an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years, was previously vice president of the Great Lakes area.

She replaces James P. Cochrane, who had served in the marketing position since October 2016. He retired from the agency Feb. 2 after 43 years.

Strako is a graduate of the University of Iowa, where she received a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering. She received her masters of business administration from DePaul University.