Submarine underway creates pleasing postmark

Aug 11, 2020, 3 PM
This Honolulu postmark shows the Navy’s USS Missouri, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Honolulu, Hawaii, pictorial postmark shown here celebrates the 10th anniversary of the United States Navy’s USS Missouri submarine.

I like the image of the submarine cruising through the ocean, enclosed in a circle with “10th Anniversary” presented boldly under the wavy cancellation bars.

Residing at Pearl Harbor’s historic piers, the USS Missouri was commissioned July 31, 2010, and is the fourth ship named after the state of Missouri.

The vessel is the seventh commissioned Virginia-class submarine. Known as the SSN-774 class, the elite group is made up of nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarines.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

SUBMARINE MISSOURI Station, Postmaster, 3600 Aolele St., No. 333, Honolulu, HI 96820-9998, July 31.

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Postal Updates

Postal Updates

Postal Updates

