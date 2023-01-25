Submissions open for Great American Stamp Show literature competition

Feb 3, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Society is accepting submissions for the philatelic literature competition at the Great American Stamp Show, the APS announced Jan. 30.

The Great American Stamp Show 2023 will take place Aug. 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave., in Cleveland, Ohio.

The literature competition offers an opportunity for societies and authors to share literature with the stamp collecting hobby’s biggest audience, the APS said.

Submissions can include journals, books, catalogs or other literature published since Jan. 1, 2021.

All entries must be received by May 5. The prospectus and entry form can be found on the Great American Stamp Show page on the APS website.

The jury for the literature competition will include John Hotchner as chief judge, William DiPaolo and Hal Vogel.

A literature exhibit feedback session will be held during the show at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Medals other than the grand award will be presented during a literature medal ceremony Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and the grand-award winner will be announced during the show banquet on Saturday evening.

The APS, American Topical Association and American First Day Cover Society jointly sponsor the Great American Stamp Show, the largest annual stamp show held in the United States.

