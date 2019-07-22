Postal Updates
Sun, musical notes represent Woodstock on cancel
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A Bethel, N.Y., pictorial postmark celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Festival.
The festival, dubbed “3 Days of Peace & Music,” brought almost half a million people together on a 600-acre dairy farm 43 miles southwest of Woodstock, N.Y., on Aug. 15, 1969, through the morning of Aug. 18, 1969.
The United States Postal Service also issued a forever stamp commemorating the anniversary on Aug. 8.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
BETHEL, NY Station, Postmaster, 2166 State Route 17B, Bethel, NY 12720-9998.
